Fifth Third Bancorp Has $35.24 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 726,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $35,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,275,000 after buying an additional 7,374,338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after acquiring an additional 872,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,818,000 after acquiring an additional 805,938 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

