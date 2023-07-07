Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $44,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.36 and a 200 day moving average of $178.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

