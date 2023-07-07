Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 34,655 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 586,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,655 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $40,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

