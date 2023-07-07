Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 51,721 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,721 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $20,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $194.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

