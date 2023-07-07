Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 998 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $108.78 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

