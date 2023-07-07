Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,844 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $51,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $159.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $161.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

