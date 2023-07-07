Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,696 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $20,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

