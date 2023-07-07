Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,124 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $29,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.58.

Shares of DUK opened at $90.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.89. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

