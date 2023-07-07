Financial Comparison: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) & YanGuFang International Group (NASDAQ:YGF)

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) and YanGuFang International Group (NASDAQ:YGF – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Vital Farms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vital Farms and YanGuFang International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $362.05 million 1.29 $1.25 million $0.22 51.91 YanGuFang International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than YanGuFang International Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vital Farms and YanGuFang International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 3 4 0 2.57 YanGuFang International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vital Farms currently has a consensus target price of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 59.08%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than YanGuFang International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and YanGuFang International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 2.46% 6.28% 4.69% YanGuFang International Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vital Farms beats YanGuFang International Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Farms



Vital Farms, Inc., a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About YanGuFang International Group



YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of whole grain foods in the People's Republic of China. It offers oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and gourmet rice; and grains, including black beans, red beans, corns, and other grains. The company also provides oat nutrient and health products comprising oat peptide series products, dietary fiber powder, oat ß-glucan probiotics, oat biscuits, flaxseed oil, and perilla seed oil series products, as well as oat daily necessity products, such as oat toothpaste, oat face mask, oat face cleanser, oat hand soap, and hand cream products. In addition, it offers technology consulting and service. The company sells its products through its own sales team and distribution network, as well as offline and online channels. YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

