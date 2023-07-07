Financial Contrast: Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) versus Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM)

Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) and Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aptorum Group and Oncternal Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics 0 6 0 0 2.00

Aptorum Group presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,726.86%. Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.77, suggesting a potential upside of 1,543.86%. Given Aptorum Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aptorum Group is more favorable than Oncternal Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.6% of Aptorum Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.0% of Aptorum Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aptorum Group and Oncternal Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group N/A N/A N/A Oncternal Therapeutics -4,831.36% -71.49% -64.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aptorum Group and Oncternal Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group $1.30 million 7.77 -$9.80 million N/A N/A Oncternal Therapeutics $1.49 million 13.83 -$44.17 million ($0.84) -0.42

Aptorum Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oncternal Therapeutics.

Summary

Aptorum Group beats Oncternal Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A. The company is also developing ALS-2/3 for the treatment of gram+ve bacterial infections; RPIDD, a pathogen molecular diagnostic; NativusWell DOI (NLS-2), a dietary supplement; NLS-1 for the treatment of endometriosis; DLS-1+2 to treat NSCLC with mutation; DLS-3, an autoimmune small molecule; and CLS-1 for the treatment of obesity. Its pipeline products enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platforms for treatment of metabolic diseases. The company also focuses on therapeutic and diagnostic projects in neurology, gastroenterology, metabolic disorders, women's health, and other disease areas. In addition, it operates a medical clinic. The company was formerly known as APTUS Holdings Limited and changed its name to Aptorum Group Limited in October 2017. Aptorum Group Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Aptorum Group Limited is a subsidiary of Jurchen Investment Corporation.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial. It is also developing ONCT-808, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells (CAR-T), which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as targets ROR1; and ONCT-534, a dual-action androgen receptor inhibitor product candidate in preclinical development for the treatment of castration-resistant prostate and other androgen receptor-driven cancers. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has license agreements with the Regents of the University of California; Georgetown University; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Shanghai Pharmaceutical (USA) Inc.; and University of Tennessee Research Foundation. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration with Celularity Inc. to evaluate placental derived-cellular therapies targeting ROR1. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

