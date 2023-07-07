Financial Review: 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) vs. Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Free Report) and Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 5N Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 5N Plus and Kunlun Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $264.22 million 0.86 -$23.00 million ($0.17) -15.19 Kunlun Energy $21.47 billion 0.31 $3.57 billion N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Kunlun Energy has higher revenue and earnings than 5N Plus.

5N Plus has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kunlun Energy has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and Kunlun Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus -6.19% 2.62% 0.89% Kunlun Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for 5N Plus and Kunlun Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kunlun Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

5N Plus presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 64.60%. Given 5N Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Kunlun Energy.

Summary

5N Plus beats Kunlun Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, animal feed additives, specialized chemicals, commercial grade metals, alloys, engineered powders, and recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial application markets. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production. The company is also involved in the processing, unloading, storing, gasification, and entrucking of LNG; trading, distribution, and retail sale of various natural gas products; and wholesale and retail of various LPG products. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Peru, and the Kingdom of Thailand. The company was formerly known as CNPC (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to Kunlun Energy Company Limited in March 2010. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Kunlun Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of PetroChina Hong Kong Limited.

