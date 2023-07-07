Financial Review: Halberd (HALB) and Its Rivals

Halberd (OTCMKTS:HALB – Free Report) is one of 379 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Halberd to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Halberd and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halberd N/A N/A N/A Halberd Competitors -10,421.76% -62.49% -17.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.6% of Halberd shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Halberd N/A N/A -0.84 Halberd Competitors $189.95 million $21.63 million 21.91

This table compares Halberd and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Halberd’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Halberd. Halberd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Halberd and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halberd 0 0 0 0 N/A Halberd Competitors 573 1562 4780 60 2.62

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 97.93%. Given Halberd’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Halberd has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Halberd

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

