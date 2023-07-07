Financial Review: Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE) versus Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) and Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pembina Pipeline and Mirage Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pembina Pipeline 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mirage Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus target price of $50.20, indicating a potential upside of 64.91%. Given Pembina Pipeline’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pembina Pipeline is more favorable than Mirage Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

51.7% of Pembina Pipeline shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Mirage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pembina Pipeline shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Mirage Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pembina Pipeline and Mirage Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pembina Pipeline $8.93 billion 1.87 $2.29 billion $3.76 8.10 Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.16 0.34

Pembina Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than Mirage Energy. Mirage Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pembina Pipeline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pembina Pipeline and Mirage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pembina Pipeline 26.15% 14.59% 6.16% Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pembina Pipeline beats Mirage Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America. The Facilities segment offers infrastructure that provides customers with natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, butane, and condensate; and includes 354 thousands of barrels per day of NGL fractionation capacity, 21 millions of barrels of cavern storage capacity, and associated pipeline and rail terminalling facilities. The Marketing & New Ventures segment buys and sells hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas originating in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin and other basins. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Mirage Energy

Mirage Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing an integrated pipeline and natural gas storage facility in Mexico and the United States. The company was formerly known as Bridgewater Platforms Inc. and changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016. Mirage Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

