Financial Review: Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) vs. Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV)

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Free Report) and Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lanvin Group and Salvatore Ferragamo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Salvatore Ferragamo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lanvin Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.12%. Given Lanvin Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group is more favorable than Salvatore Ferragamo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06% Salvatore Ferragamo N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Lanvin Group and Salvatore Ferragamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

75.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Salvatore Ferragamo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lanvin Group and Salvatore Ferragamo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group $422.31 million 1.34 -$229.99 million $0.33 13.12 Salvatore Ferragamo N/A N/A N/A $0.87 18.02

Salvatore Ferragamo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salvatore Ferragamo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Lanvin Group



Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St. John brand; and leisurewear and formalwear under the Caruso brand name. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

About Salvatore Ferragamo



Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments. The company also provides silk accessories, including ties, foulards, scarves, etc.; home accessories comprising plaid throws, cushions, and beach towels; costume jewelry; and other accessories consisting of shawls and gloves. In addition, it develops and distributes perfumes and fragrances. Further, the company offers men's and women's sunglasses and prescription glasses; jewelry products; and watches. Additionally, it is also involved in the real estate management business. The company was formerly known as Salvatore Ferragamo Italia S.p.A. and changed its name to Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy. Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Ferragamo Finanziaria S.p.A.

