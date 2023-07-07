First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FBP opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.12.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 116,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.