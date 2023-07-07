First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in June

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 34.0% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $144,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 73,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8,428.1% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FIF stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.