Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.09.

NYSE:FIS opened at $59.09 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $105.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

