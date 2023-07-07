Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,738,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.27.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $284.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.63 and a 200 day moving average of $286.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

