Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in FOX were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FOX by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FOXA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.