Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Barclays

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

FNV has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $137.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.22 and its 200 day moving average is $143.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $927,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.