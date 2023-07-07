Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Barclays

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.
FNV has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.14.
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
NYSE FNV opened at $137.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.22 and its 200 day moving average is $143.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $927,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- 2 Airlines Whose PE Ratios Scream Good Value
- JetBlue Ends Alliance With American, Chance Of Spirit Merger?
- Can Planet Fitness Stock Regain its Pump?
- Perion Network Is Monetizing The Internet And Delivering Value
- OPEC+ Fights For Higher Oil Prices: They’re On The Way
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.