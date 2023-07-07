Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 172,176 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 151,661 shares.The stock last traded at $24.20 and had previously closed at $24.36.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $541.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGB. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,017,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 169,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 341.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 24,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 508,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 167,790 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

