Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Friedman Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $91.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14.
Friedman Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
