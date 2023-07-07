Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $91.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Friedman Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Friedman Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

