Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in June

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fuji Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th.

Fuji Electric Trading Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:FELTY opened at $10.48 on Friday. Fuji Electric has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

Featured Articles

