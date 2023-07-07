Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,500,000 after buying an additional 1,817,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,474,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,773,000 after acquiring an additional 393,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,114,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,969,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,960,000 after purchasing an additional 213,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

