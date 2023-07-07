GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 6.2%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 85,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,247,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $350.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.89 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in GDS by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in GDS by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GDS

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.