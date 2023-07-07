Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $165.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.84. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

