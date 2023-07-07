GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.74 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 2.9 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $301.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.