Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3 %

GILD stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.49.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

