Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

GOGL opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $132.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

