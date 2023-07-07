Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Plains

Green Plains Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $939,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,570.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Brian Peterson sold 33,641 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,270.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $939,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,570.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,810 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $32.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Stories

