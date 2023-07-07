Grimes & Company Inc. Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $120.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.36.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

