Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of PFE opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $201.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

