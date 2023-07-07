Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian Price Performance

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,790 shares of company stock worth $53,378,069. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.95. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.