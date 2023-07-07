Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Intuit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $451.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $438.86 and its 200-day moving average is $422.08. The company has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

