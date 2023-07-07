Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $364.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.92. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $383.58. The firm has a market cap of $178.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Linde’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.