Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 168 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.68.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

