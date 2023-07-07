Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 322 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 119.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.0% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 34.4% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $186.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.84.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

