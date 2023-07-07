Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 590 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,999,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $599,695,000 after buying an additional 352,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $391,652,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $150.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average of $152.88. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.29 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

