Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.45.

Several analysts have commented on HAS shares. Argus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.07. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.59%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after buying an additional 115,585 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

