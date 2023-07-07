Head to Head Analysis: Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) & HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB)

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) and HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cara Therapeutics and HCW Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67 HCW Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 511.33%. HCW Biologics has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 288.13%. Given Cara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cara Therapeutics is more favorable than HCW Biologics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

62.8% of Cara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of HCW Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of HCW Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and HCW Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics $41.87 million 3.34 -$85.47 million ($1.56) -1.66 HCW Biologics $6.72 million 11.70 -$14.90 million ($0.53) -4.13

HCW Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cara Therapeutics. HCW Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCW Biologics has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and HCW Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics -195.16% -49.31% -43.52% HCW Biologics N/A -45.59% -38.28%

Summary

HCW Biologics beats Cara Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis. Its product candidate, including Oral KORSUVA (difelikefalin), which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat pruritus atopic dermatitis and pruritus non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD) associated pruritus; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat pruritus chronic liver disease (CLD) primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and notalgia paresthetica. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing difelikefalin for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma Ltd. and Winhealth Pharma for the co-development and commercialization of KORSUVA injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in adult patients undergoing hemodialysis in China; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing difelikefalin in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About HCW Biologics

(Free Report)

HCW Biologics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases. It also develops HCW9201, a cell-based therapy that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and HCW9206 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. HCW Biologics Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.