Head to Head Analysis: EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EG Acquisition and Blade Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EG Acquisition N/A -7.43% 0.38% Blade Air Mobility -16.11% -15.48% -13.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EG Acquisition and Blade Air Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EG Acquisition N/A N/A $3.67 million N/A N/A Blade Air Mobility $146.12 million 1.85 -$27.26 million ($0.38) -9.74

Analyst Recommendations

EG Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blade Air Mobility.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EG Acquisition and Blade Air Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EG Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blade Air Mobility 0 0 3 0 3.00

Blade Air Mobility has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.19%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than EG Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of EG Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of EG Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EG Acquisition beats Blade Air Mobility on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

