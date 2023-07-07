Head to Head Contrast: Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 0 3 0 3.00 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.82%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts 2.65% 4.71% 0.84% Highlands REIT -27.55% -3.51% -2.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Highlands REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Highlands REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $669.59 million 0.37 $17.76 million ($0.22) -16.91 Highlands REIT $31.36 million 3.12 -$7.66 million N/A N/A

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Volatility & Risk

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 47.17, meaning that its stock price is 4,617% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Braemar Hotels & Resorts beats Highlands REIT on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About Highlands REIT

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

