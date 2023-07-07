Head-To-Head Review: Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) vs. Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS)

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) and Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Allot Communications and Wearable Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allot Communications -33.28% -36.13% -17.43% Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Allot Communications and Wearable Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allot Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Allot Communications currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Allot Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allot Communications is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

This table compares Allot Communications and Wearable Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allot Communications $122.74 million 0.91 -$32.03 million ($1.00) -3.00 Wearable Devices $50,000.00 329.74 -$6.50 million N/A N/A

Wearable Devices has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allot Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of Allot Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Wearable Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Allot Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Their industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, academia and research universities, and B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

