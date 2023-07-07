Head to Head Review: DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Free Report) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -25.42% -235.77% -29.04% Zeta Global -42.45% -222.58% -58.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Zeta Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Zeta Global 0 2 4 0 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $1.38, indicating a potential upside of 495.24%. Zeta Global has a consensus price target of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 48.29%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Zeta Global.

59.8% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Zeta Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Zeta Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeta Global has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Zeta Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $172.16 million 0.14 -$54.96 million ($0.48) -0.48 Zeta Global $590.96 million 2.87 -$279.24 million ($1.86) -4.29

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zeta Global. Zeta Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIRTT Environmental Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DIRTT Environmental Solutions beats Zeta Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions



DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Zeta Global



Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

