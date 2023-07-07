Head-To-Head Review: Genus (GENSF) & The Competition

Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Free Report) is one of 379 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Genus to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of Genus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genus and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genus N/A N/A 73.80 Genus Competitors $189.95 million $21.63 million 21.91

Profitability

Genus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Genus. Genus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Genus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genus N/A N/A N/A Genus Competitors -10,421.76% -62.49% -17.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genus and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genus Competitors 573 1562 4780 60 2.62

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 97.93%. Given Genus’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genus has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Genus pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Genus pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 11,552.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Genus beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand. The company also sells bull semen and embryos to breed calves with various characteristics for milk and beef production under the ABS, Genus, and Bovec brands. In addition, it offers technical services to farmers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

