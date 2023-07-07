Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 251,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 104,250 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 95,017 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

