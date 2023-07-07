Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,907 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,464. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

