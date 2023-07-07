Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,449 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 102.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,816,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.2 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average is $63.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

