Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,211 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AES ( NYSE:AES Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

