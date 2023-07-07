Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 664,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 200,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 71,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.16% and a negative net margin of 537.16%. The company had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 666.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

